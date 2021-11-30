Holiday trees in Shades of 2020

Joyce Spangler of Richland checks out the decorated Christmas trees at Shades of 2020, the annual Christmas at the Russell House event sponsored by Moxham Renaissance on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

 By Randy Griffith
rgriffith@tribdem.com

We all have holiday decorations that hold personal meaning.

Some ornaments are homemade or linked to memorable experiences. Some remind us of loved ones lost or children now grown.

The Tribune-Democrat wants to share those special memories. Throughout December, we will publish photographs and stories of favorite decorations as submitted by our readers.

Send a picture of your special decoration with a brief description of why that item is special to you by email to decorations@tribdem.com.

Or send the photo and description by mail to “Holiday Memories” at The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., P.O. Box 340, Johnstown, Pa. 15907-0340. Please include a stamped and self-addressed envelope if you would like us to return a photograph to you.

Submissions will be posted at www.tribdem.com/community/holiday_memories and in The Tribune-Democrat.

