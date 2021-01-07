Reports from around the United States indicate that the number of scam phone calls mentioning COVID-19 vaccines is increasing, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Thursday as he shared tips for avoiding those scams and urged Pennsylvania residents to report them to his office.
“As the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said, “we believe scammers will begin working overtime to take advantage of consumers and attempt to steal your personal information and your money. Pennsylvanians should remain on guard and report any scams to my office.
“We are here to help.”
Scammers are hoping to use the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines as a way to obtain their targets’ insurance information, money or both, Shapiro said, adding that any caller who claims that anyone can cut in the line for the vaccine by paying money out of pocket is a scammer and should be reported.
Shapiro suggested that members of the public follow several guidelines in order to avoid vaccine-related scams:
• If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your insurance company, hang up and call the number on the back of your medical insurance or prescription card to confirm whether the call is legitimate.
• Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.
• Always be wary of any unsolicited offers that require you to provide your insurance or doctor’s information.
Anyone who believes that they might have been scammed should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General online, Shapiro said, at www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/scams-complaint.
