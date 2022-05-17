JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s kickoff event for his general election gubernatorial campaign was postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Shapiro, who ran unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination, was scheduled to speak at an outdoor event near the Firefighters Memorial Bridge in Johnstown on Tuesday night.
He then planned to go to Pittsburgh for an event with state Rep. Austin Davis, Shapiro’s endorsed candidate for lieutenant governor.
His campaign released a statement early Tuesday, Election Day.
“On Monday evening, after taking a precautionary test ahead of his trip to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, Attorney General Shapiro tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the statement.
“Attorney General Shapiro is currently experiencing mild symptoms, and he plans to continue his work of serving the people of Pennsylvania as he isolates at home.”
The event will be rescheduled for a later date.
“Attorney General Shapiro will be back on the campaign trail next week and will head back to Johnstown to kick off the general election,” his campaign stated.
