BEAVER, Pa. – Josh Shapiro continued to paint opponent Doug Mastriano as unfit and dangerous Tuesday as the tightly watched race to become the next Pennsylvania governor enters its final sprint toward Election Day.
Shapiro, at a campaign rally at the IBEW Local Union 712 building in Beaver Borough, said the Republican state senator is dangerous, extreme and “uniquely unqualified” for the role of governor. Shapiro, a Democrat and the current state attorney general, is in the middle of a 21-county campaign swing, including a bus tour through rural and western Pennsylvania. After his stop in Beaver was a rally outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Shapiro said Mastriano wishes to dictate his beliefs into his policies and eliminate all abortion in the state with no exceptions. Mastriano has also indicated he would decertify election machines, while Shapiro said Mastriano would crack down on unions.
“That’s not how our democracy works," Shapiro said. "That’s not the way freedom works. His view of freedom – that is not freedom at all.”
Shapiro said he would like to get rid of standardized testing in schools and instead bring back vocational lessons and shops into the classroom. He also spoke of adding mental health counselors in every school, hiring and training more police officers, giving more opportunities to join unions and raising the minimum wage to $15.
He said the state needs a governor who can “take on big fights,” stating his record as attorney general showcases his ability to do so.
“Real freedom is on the ballot. So is our democracy,” Shapiro said. “This is a moment where we need to put our Commonwealth and our country first. We need to take off the red jerseys and the blue jerseys and put on the Pennsylvania jersey.”
Shapiro was joined by U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-17) and the Democratic candidate for the 17th District Chris Deluzio, state Rep. Robert Matzie (D-16) and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
Shapiro said he and his wife, Lori, who also attended with their daughter Sophia, are not just worried about the future of Pennsylvania for their children, but for the children and grandchildren of every Pennsylvanian.
“We worry about their planet,” Shapiro said. “We worry about their safety. We worry that we brought our children into this world in a time where, maybe, just maybe, they have fewer opportunities than in the world I was blessed to be born in. I want to do something about that to make sure they have a better future.”
Austin Davis, Shapiro's running mate, said he ran for lieutenant governor to be a “strong partner” for Shapiro, and to be a champion of workers' rights, as his dad is a union bus driver and his mom a hairdresser.
He said he and Shapiro would protect unions and union workers, vetoing any legislation that would make Pennsylvania a right-to-work state.
Davis said Mastriano is unfit to serve as governor, and said this is a moment where voters have to stand and fight for their rights and democracy, and to “slam the door” on extremism.
“This election, right here, is the most important election in our lifetimes,” Davis said.
Frank Telesz Jr., who is the business manager for the IBEW 712 – which covers Lawrence, Beaver, Mercer and Crawford counties – said Shapiro is a candidate who will fight for the rights of every Pennsylvanian. The IBEW endorsed Shapiro for governor.
Lawrence County Democratic Committee Chairman Tim Buck said members of the county Democratic committee have been talking to Republicans to convince them to vote for Shapiro.
“Right now, we’re in a fight for our rights,” Buck said.
