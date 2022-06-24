In a new campaign airing locally, Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general and Democratic candidate for governor, touts efforts of the AG's office in a recent ruling against Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., a leading state projects contractor.
The State College-based construction company entered a no-contest plea in 2021 to four counts of theft and agreed to pay restitution of more than $20 million, media reports show. Shapiro's office had accused the company of stealing more than $20 million from workers’ retirement and health insurance benefits.
A Hawbaker employee is featured in the ad, saying: "When I found out my employer was siphoning money from my pension, I was shocked."
