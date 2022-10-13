SHANKSVILLE – Students in the Shanksville- Stonycreek School District were introduced to cape-less superheroes on Thursday who taught them not only how to recognize bullying and intervene effectively, but also how to give people hope.
“I really liked it,” fifth-grader McKenzee Fair said. “It was cool meeting Rick (Yarosh) and learning that we can give people hope.”
Yarosh, a retired U.S. Army sergeant, is part of the Sweethearts and Heroes organization.
He presented to the students alongside group director and co-founder Tom Murphy.
The pair started their work with the students at the elementary school in the morning and provided another age-appropriate presentation to the high school learners in the afternoon that highlighted bystanders being able to make a difference.
For the first session, their lessons primarily focused on how to recognize bullying and how to help if a student is subjected to that act.
Murphy defined bullying as someone purposely being mean and scary to another person repeatedly and that making the bullied individual feel smaller or weaker.
He often interacted with the students in the room by asking them questions and later getting them to stand up and pretend to be superheroes by taking a bullied person out of the situation, becoming their buddy or confronting their tormentor.
The Sweethearts and Heroes director also provided a history lesson of the word “bully,” which he said was intended to define a person who pushes another to be better, noting it was a synonym for “sweetheart.”
That’s when he brought Yarosh out – a person Murphy described as his “sweetheart” because he taught him about HOPE (hold on, possibilities exist).
Yarosh was severely burned while serving in Iraq and was part of the presentation aimed at showing the students it’s OK to be different.
He told them the story of how while he was recovering, he was out with his brother at a restaurant where a family stared at him, and the grandfather at the table told the little girl there to go say “hi” to him.
Yarosh said he could tell she was obviously scared, but after her grandfather’s encouragement she did approach.
When she was about halfway to his table, he greeted her, but she ran back to her family and told her grandfather that Yarosh was really nice.
He said that moment gave him hope.
“I hope you choose to give hope to others,” Yarosh said to the crowd.
Emilee Vinisky, a fourth- and fifth-grade science teacher and Botvin Life Skills instructor, said having Yarosh and Murphy in the school was a great opportunity for the students.
“For them to see this in a different way and apply these skills is great,” she said.
Vinisky added that her main takeaway from the program, which was brought in by the guidance department, is that it doesn’t take a lot to be a good person.
Murphy said afterward that the importance of the program is teaching students human skills of interaction necessary for their development, especially after these foundations have slowly eroded from society.
