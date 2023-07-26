SHANKSVILLE – Organizers of the Shanksville Community Picnic have “great” plans to lure back local residents for this year’s event.
Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department is partnering with alumni groups to host “The Great Reunion” – a reunion of Shanksville-Stonycreek alumni – as part of this year’s picnic, a first for the event, fire department President Brad Shober said.
“We are excited to welcome these alumni to the picnic,” Shober said.
Organizers noted that an emphasis has been placed on inviting members of the classes of 1960 through 1970 for a Saturday gathering. The class of 1973 is also celebrating its 50th reunion.
Dian (Wilson) Spagnola, a 1968 graduate, has been working alongside a group of current and former Shanksville residents to plan the gathering.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with Dian and her team to help get the word out, and make a place for folks to gather with their classmates,” Shober said in a media release.
The 2023 Community Picnic is set for Aug. 4 and 5.
The event has become an annual draw for the community, with a Friday evening Main Street parade and free concerts in the bandstand both Friday and Saturday evenings.
Barbecue chicken and other homemade food, games, raffles and children’s activities – such as a duck pond and mechanical pig race – are annual favorites, Shober said.
The picnic dates back to 1930 and has been run by the fire department for 75 years.
On Aug. 4, parade participants will line up on the west end of town beginning at 5 p.m., and proceed down Main Street at 6 p.m., ending at the Community Grove adjacent to the Shanksville- Stonycreek school.
Friday evening’s feature concert is the nationally known tribute band, Bon Journey, which performs hits originally recorded by Bon Jovi and Journey, as well as other bands from the era.
Bon Journey is set to hit the stage at 7 p.m., organizers said.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the weekend’s concerts.
On Aug. 5, the event will kick off at 11 a.m. with tournaments and performances all day.
That includes the acoustic duo, Partners in Crime, featuring 1973 Shanksville graduate Gary Miller from 2 to 4 p.m., and music from DJ Kool Rock from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
A free concert will follow from 7 to 10 p.m. by the ’70s and ’80s-era cover band Dimwit.
“Other highlights of the 2023 edition of the Shanksville Community Picnic are a huge basket raffle, a gun raffle, games of skill and chance operating throughout the day, a cornhole tournament and a horseshoe pitching contest, both with cash prizes,” organizers wrote in a media release.
Registration for both contests begins at noon.
The competitions start at 1 p.m., and for details on both events, visit the department’s social media page at Facebook.com/SVFD627.
Shober said the annual picnic is “a major fundraiser” for the group, which helps the department pay for operating expenses, equipment updates, training, and put the final touches on a major addition to the fire station.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
