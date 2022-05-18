SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – A local referendum to allow alcohol sales in Shanksville apparently came out flat Tuesday.
By a narrow 45-41 vote margin, the ballot question wasn’t able to generate enough support to overturn Shanksville’s dry status, which dates back at least a century.
Snida’s Corner Store owner Robert Snider Jr., of Stonycreek Township, worked to get the referendum on the ballot. He didn’t return a message for comment Wednesday.
In a region with just a few primary races, the referendum question appeared to be the only contest that was close on the local or county level.
Cambria County and Somerset County voters turned out to vote in relatively strong numbers for a non-presidential primary, figures show. Approximately 36% of Cambria County’s 85,512 voters cast ballots, unofficial results showed.
Somerset County Director of Elections Tina Pritts said 40% of Somerset County’s voters participated. The percentage of Republican voters who cast ballots was even higher, at just under 46%.
Party leaders react
Hours after Dallas Kephart beat two fellow Republicans for a 73rd District state House seat that includes five townships in northwest Cambria County and a big stretch of Clearfield County, Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback called on local Republicans to unite and aim for party victories in the fall.
Kephart was the only area Republican who faced a primary contest – in his case, for a seat left open by incumbent state Rep. Tommy Sankey’s retirement. Unless write-in campaigns yield challengers, most won’t in the fall either.
That includes state Reps. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset; and Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, who all ran unopposed in their primaries.
“Congratulations to all the candidates who won this evening,” Kulback said.
Renae Billow, a Republican vying for the 72nd District seat in Johnstown, will face incumbent state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, who defeated Johnstown resident Michael Cashaw in the Democratic primary.
Cambria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Helen Whiteford said Burns’ win was a reminder that voters recognize the work he’s done in the area. He’s faced competition before, and Whiteford said she is confident he has the experience to prevail again.
Kulback’s party is attempting to flip the seat to the GOP for the first time in decades.
