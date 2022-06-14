JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Magazine has a new leader at its helm.
Shane Riggs, the founding and managing editor of Allegany Magazine in Cumberland, Maryland, has been named editor of the publication, effective July 1.
Riggs, of LaVale, Maryland, will replace Arlene Johns, who will retire at the end of June after serving as editor of the magazine since 2013.
“I’m nervous, but I’m more excited for it because I think it’s going to be a new opportunity for the community to get reacquainted with Johnstown Magazine,” Riggs said. “Because I’m new, it might give people a new reason to jump on board. As people get to know me, they’ll get to know the magazine again.
“If there’s anybody the magazine lost, I think this is a great time to generate excitement and bring people back.”
Under Riggs’ leadership, Allegany Magazine was awarded “Magazine of the Year” in 2020 and 2021 by its parent company CNHI, which also owns The Tribune-Democrat, The Times-News of Cumberland and Johnstown Magazine.
“Johnstown Magazine will be fortunate to have someone with Shane’s passion and breadth of experience at the helm,” Johns said of her successor.
“I have worked with him for several years and have been impressed by his enthusiasm and the ideas he brings to the table. He should be a great fit for Johnstown and our region and will be the perfect person to move the magazine forward.
“I encourage readers to get to know Shane and support his efforts to continue promoting our region through the pages of our publication.”
Riggs said a main goal of his for Johnstown Magazine is to get the readers more involved.
“That will bring in all these different voices and views into the magazine, so it just wouldn’t be one or two people writing it, and I want it to be a repository of thoughts, ideas and photographs from everybody,” Riggs said. “I want readers to know that this is their magazine and it belongs to them. I also want to listen a lot and see what people want in it.”
Riggs will continue to serve as managing editor of Allegany Magazine.
“I’m going to build them both at the same time,” Riggs said. “I will come to Johnstown when I need to and I’ll be in Cumberland when I need to. When it comes down to editing and putting it together, I can be anywhere.”
Chip Minemyer, editor/general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and publisher of both magazines, said he’s excited to be introducing Riggs to readers in the Johnstown market.
“He’s been doing an amazing job with Allegany Magazine for many years and no doubt he’ll bring that same creative vision to Johnstown Magazine – a proven, successful publication that he will take in new and exciting directions,” he said.
He praised Johns for her work with Johnstown Magazine. Johns has said she plans to stay involved with the publication in her retirement.
Rob Forcey, publisher of The Tribune-Democrat and The Times-News, said: “While Arlene’s retirement means we will be missing a good friend and colleague, we are excited to welcome Shane to the Johnstown team. I think his creativity and passion will be a great addition to an already great magazine, and we look forward to his take on the Johnstown community.”
Minemyer said a survey of current readers, former readers and nonreaders of Johnstown Magazine was completed in May, and while results are still being compiled, the feedback will serve as a guide moving the magazine forward – not only for content but also for distribution and marketing.
“A key message was clear – people want this magazine and find value in what we do,” he said. “I’m excited about the road forward.”
Vaughn Burnheimer, regional digital content manager for Johnstown and Cumberland, has worked closely with Riggs as the chief designer of Allegany Magazine for about two years.
“Shane encourages writers, photographers and designers to do their best work, and speak in their own voice,” he said. “That really shines through in the diverse topics and visually bold issues we print every month.”
Burnheimer said Riggs will bring an energetic and creative approach to Johnstown Magazine, which perfectly mirrors the positive changes happening in Johnstown.
“As you flip the pages of Allegany Magazine, it’s clear just how invested the readers are in that magazine,” he said. “Much of which is due to the connections Shane has forged with newsmakers and storytellers throughout the area. Shane will fit right in with Johnstown as we work to reinvent ourselves and tell the stories of the people who live here.”
Riggs is the author of three novels and five produced plays.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know the community and the chance to do something new and tell new stories,” Riggs said. “I think people by and large are interesting and good, and everybody has a story, so I’m really curious about telling those and meeting new faces and being a part of the energy in Johnstown.”
Readers can connect with Riggs at sriggs@johnstownmag.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.