What started out as a simple walk through the woods has lead to an almost three-decade love affair with the works of William Shakespeare.
On a Sunday morning in the early 1990s, Brad and Laura Gordon were walking their dogs in Stackhouse Park and sat down where the main pavilion is today and looked around at the scenery.
“We said, wouldn’t this be a cool place to produce a play, and we started talking about it,” said Laura Gordon, co-founder and director of Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company.
In 1990, she was named winner of a National Endowment for the Humanities grant to study with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford, England, and the Folger Library in Washington, D.C.
Upon returning, the Gordons produced a Scottish play at Stackhouse Park with the Penn Wood Players.
“It was shortly after that we decided we’d go it on our own and that’s what we did,” Laura Gordon said.
In 1991, the Stackhouse Park Players were born and rechristened in 2002 as the Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, a nonprofit theater arts organization.
The goal of the company is to “recreate Shakespeare’s genius and influence, reminding both player and audience of the dignity in language and life,” the troupe’s website says.
The group also is dedicated “to educational enrichment of both actor and community through production of classic theater” in the Laurel Highlands region.
Shakespeare plays in their repertoire include “MacBeth,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “King Lear,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “Richard III,” “Hamlet,” “The Tempest,” “As You Like It,” “Henry V,” “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” “Two Gents,” “Othello,” “The Merchant of Venice,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Coriolanus,” “Julius Caesar,” “12th Night” and “The Winter’s Tale.”
This year the troupe will stage for the first time “Cymbeline” at 7 p.m. July 18-20 and July 24-27 in the main pavilion at Stackhouse Park.
‘Diamond in a coal mine’
Members have performed Shakespearean drama for more than 50,000 spectators in the western Pennsylvania area.
The company also presents a variety off-season shows apart from its Shakespeare performances, and has collaborated with Johnstown Concert Ballet, Out of His Mind Dance, Pitt-Johnstown, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and Greater Johnstown High School on an array of projects.
Laura Gordon said Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company has had about 800 actors on its stages over the years.
“There are many who have gone on professionally,” she said. “One is in Los Angeles doing movies and commercials, one is on ‘The Walking Dead’ with her husband, and another is working for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and she started here with us when she was 12.”
Brad Gordon, who serves as the company’s producer and musical director, said once a play has been selected he starts to look at what sets and lighting would work best and picks music that fits with the theme of the production.
“Some shows, being more well known, lend themselves to certain things,” he said. “With ‘Cymbeline,’ it’s open to interpretation and we’re going fairy tale and fantasy, so we’re going to do a lot of white fabric and we’re going to rely a lot on lighting and color to coordinate the set to lead audiences into where we are in the story.”
He said unlike the edgy music for 2018’s “King Lear,” the music for “Cymbeline” will have more of a mysticism feel.
“This year it’ll be incidental music to punctuate the show,” Brad Gordon said. “As a producer you want the show to have continuity and flow from start to finish.”
Clair Eash has been involved with Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company for 25 years.
“I auditioned for ‘King Lear’ in 1993 and I’ve just stuck with it,” he said. “Shakespeare was just a marvelous writer, and once you understand his style and once you get the rhythm of those words, then it changes everything.”
Eash said keeping Shakespeare’s work alive in the region is important for future generations.
“This is a diamond in a coal mine that we have here, and the more people who realize that the better it will become,” he said. “This is my family here and friends and I bring people in because I want this to continue and grow and become world-renowned. People need to come down and take part because they may just like it.”
‘High quality of work’
The company has been recognized by the Shakespeare Theater Association.
“That means they selected us based on our work, we are one of the top 150 companies in the world and in the same company as the Globe Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company,” Laura Gordon said. “We strive to maintain a very high quality of work and I expect better than excellence, and we’ve been able to keep that continuous through the years with 800 different personalities.”
She said they’ve been active with the Steeples Project for the past eight years and have contributed funds to the restoration of The Grand Halle along with performing there.
“Our ultimate goal is St. Columba and we’ve been working on that to make it our home,” Laura Gordon said. “We want that to be a full-season theater; it’s just amazing.”
The company is in the middle of its 2019 membership drive. Donations are used to help fund sets, costumes, advertising, rental fees and set lights.
Contributions may be sent to Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, 221 Fayette St., Johnstown, Pa. 15905.
For more information on the the company, visit www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
