Joyce Spangler hasn't missed Christmas at the Russell House in at least a decade, so the Richland woman was happy to hear the event was continuing.
"I come every year," Spangler said while admiring the decorated trees inside the historic mansion at 538 Park Ave. in Moxham.
This year’s event, titled “Shades of 2020,” features 10 Christmas trees decorated in themes of the tumultuous year. They include Heroes, Caring and Sharing, Silver Lining and Family Night.
The holiday tradition is a fundraiser for the Moxham Renaissance community non-profit to support neighborhood improvements and programs at the Russell House, also known as the Moxham Renaissance Community, Cultural and Education Center.
With COVID-19 mitigation orders changing without warning, this year’s event was a challenge, renaissance President Rita Redden said.
Two days before Christmas at the Russell House was set to open, Gov. Tom Wolf reduced the size limit on indoor gatherings from 25 to 10 people.
“We started out thinking 50 (people), because that’s what the fire department told us back in September when we started,” Redden said. “Then it was 25, and then it was 10.”
Volunteers reshuffled plans to limit the number of visitors inside the building.
Santa greeted children from the gazebo outside the mansion.
“We had steady tens all afternoon,” Redden said. “That tells us two things: People are taking this seriously and people still want to come out and support Moxham Renaissance and enjoy Christmas as they have in the past."
Christmas at the Russell House continues from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For those who are not able or willing to attend, the organization created a virtual event with nearly three dozen videos on a Christmas at the Russell House YouTube channel at:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMafhbqz195xv24sqg_I3mw.
The videos include each of the baskets being raffled off.
There is also information on the non-profit's website, moxhamrenaissance.com.
