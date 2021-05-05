Seven months after laying off its police force, citing cost concerns, Shade Township officials could take a step on Thursday to make the move permanent.
The union representing the three-member department is fighting the move.
A vote on the matter is expected to be considered during Shade Township’s next meeting on Thursday, the township’s board of supervisors said in a release to media.
“Shade Township, like many other smaller communities, faces tough challenges to continue to provide additional services to its residents when faced with a declining tax base and economic downturn,” the board wrote.
Although the contract with the township’s police officers expired at the end of 2020, Shade Township has engaged in “good-faith negotiations” with the local police union, hoping that the economic situation would change, the board said.
Instead, they wrote, it “perhaps has gotten worse.”
The board blames rising operating costs, lost landfill “tipping fees” and dwindling tax revenue worsened by economic hardships for forcing the move.
John Hugya, a Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 98 negotiator representing the union, said he is skeptical. Board members claim they want to keep a part-time department on the streets, but haven’t bargained in good faith to make it happen, he said.
Hugya said their true goal is attempting to pinch pennies and micro-manage the department – the latter of which is a non-starter with the officers who served Shade Township prior to September 2020 and were under contract until January.
“The supervisors want to control the schedule, and you just can’t do that,” he said, arguing that it should be up to the commanding officer. “Shade Township has $2 million in reserves invested. They just received $283,000 in stimulus funds. They aren’t broke.”
The police department is a $70,000 line item on the township’s annual budget, according to the township and Hugya.
Shade Township officials idled the force in September after Central City Borough officials balked at renewing their expiring agreement for police coverage at a cost of $4,000 a month. That amount was twice the 2019 bill, Central City’s council said at the time.
Until the department was idled, officers covered Shade Township for up to 60 hours a week, then-Chief Bill Richards said in September when the layoffs were announced.
State troopers in Somerset, who already respond to calls in much of the county, now cover Shade Township incidents.
Hugya said that it’s possible the township is seeking to dissolve the department with a goal of establishing another one in the future at a lower cost – “but they can’t do that,” he said, citing legal language that would require former officers to be offered the job first.
But supervisors said they are making the move to cut expenses instead of turning to residents for more support.
“Our township, and more important, our residents, have experienced economic hardship over the past year. Shade believes it is in the best interests of the community to make ends meet through reducing expenses rather than raising municipal taxes,” the board wrote.
An ordinance would be required to disband the township department. The board is scheduled to discuss the option at the 2 p.m. meeting.
Hugya said union representatives plan to attend.
“We want to talk with them face to face, not through lawyers,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.