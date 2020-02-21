A Shade Township man faces charges after two minor girls said he assaulted them in his Ridge Road home last August.
John Lohr, 62, of the 1700 block of Ridge Road, Hooversville, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge William Seger.
Felony charges include aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, indecent assault of a person less than 13 and two counts of corruption of minors. There is also one misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of a person under 13 listed on the criminal complaint at Seger’s office.
Lohr was released, with bail set at $25,000 if he fails to appear for court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11 before Seger.
Accusations came to light when one of the girls was interviewed by authorities in Mississippi, the court papers say. The girl told them Lohr forced her to undress and then beat her with a belt, police said. She said Lohr also indecently assaulted her.
After Mississippi authorities provided the information to Somerset County Children and Youth Services and Shade Township police, the second girl came forward and said Lohr assaulted her.
Lohr has denied the accusations, police said.
