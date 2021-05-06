CAIRNBROOK – It’s the end of the line for Shade Township’s police department.
Despite calls from union officers and fellow Somerset County law enforcement officials urging township supervisors to reconsider, the board approved an ordinance Thursday dissolving the part-time department, citing cost concerns.
Supervisors cited lost “tipping fee” revenues from a local landfill closure in recent years, a dwindling tax base and pandemic hardships for adding to their challenge of providing services to residents.
“Right now ... it’s about survival,” Supervisor Mike Muha said. “You can’t make 9 cents and spend 10 cents.”
At the meeting, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 98 negotiator John Hugya insisted the township dropped the department because officers wouldn’t agree to having their schedule meddled with by elected officials.
“We were fair. We wanted to do a good job. But we didn’t want to be micromanaged,” Hugya said.
Hugya spoke on behalf of three now-former part-time officers, including Police Chief Bill Richards, who stood quietly behind him at the back of the room.
Shade Township officials idled the force in September after Central City Borough officials balked at renewing their expiring agreement for police coverage at a cost of $4,000 a month.
Thursday’s vote means state police will continue responding to Shade Township’s calls 24-7, something the Somerset barracks has been doing since the fall.
Somerset County’s acting sheriff, Dusty Weir, and fellow deputy Alex Freoni urged the board to back off the plan, saying a local police presence can mean the difference between apprehending or losing a fugitive when someone is spotted in a neighborhood.
Weir said he attended on behalf of a number of local residents who were upset about losing the department.
“When something happens ... state police will get there, but it might be awhile,” Freoni cautioned.
Then he asked township Supervisor Tom Holland – who spent his career in law enforcement – if he too would support dropping the local department.
Holland didn’t respond.
He didn’t vote either.
Minutes before fellow supervisors brought up the department’s fate for a vote, Holland stood up, left and didn’t return.
Muha said his colleague never mentioned why he was leaving.
But he said the vote wasn’t easy for anyone.
“This wasn’t something we are happy about. This was about economics,” Muha said of the eventual 2-0 decision.
And while the township, like others nationwide, received several rounds of stimulus funds, it’s not as simple as redirecting the money to covering police payroll, he added.
Hugya pointed to the fact the township levies just 3 mills of taxes on its residents, saying property owners could afford to pay a little more if it meant keeping the community safe.
Supervisors Muha and Darrell Klink didn’t respond.
But Muha shook his head in disapproval of the idea when was asked about it during an interview afterward.
He cited the hardships some residents are facing across the township due to the pandemic, and he said the township has shrinking means to cover its own expenses.
Muha said the township also laid off one road crew worker last year around the same time supervisors laid off the police department.
The union alleged the township plans to restart the force with new employees at a lower cost, with Hugya warning, “it’s not that simple.”
He insisted that, even though the union’s contract expired in December, officers would get the first shot at filling those roles.
Muha said the township doesn’t have the money to field a department in 2020. But he stopped short of ruling out the idea in the future, saying he can’t predict the township’s financial future.
Township resident Paul Devan, a regular meeting attendee, said he didn’t completely agree with the idea of disbanding his hometown’s department. But he said the supervisors “are doing their best” with the hand they were dealt.
Father Elijah Bremer, of St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Central City, said he hoped a “middle ground” was reachable Thursday.
Bremer reminded the board that investments made in local communities are crucial to progress and growth, and added that he was praying for the officers impacted, the township’s supervisors and the community they all serve.
“We just want to see ... the best possible outcome for our community,” Bremer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.