A local community is gearing up to celebrate its history at the 25th annual Shade-Central City Heritage Days.
The event will be held from 11 a.m to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 10 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at Central City Recreation Park, located off Chestnut Street in Central City. The weekend will be filled with games, children’s activities, music, crafts, food vendors and sports competitions.
Teresa Mrozowski, a festival volunteer, said the festival was started to celebrate Shade Township’s and Central City Borough’s coal mining heritage.
“The mission of this festival has not changed in 25 years,” she said. “It’s to celebrate our heritage and reunite with friends either at a class reunion table or at one of the many covered seating areas. We’re a small coal mining community who is proud to share our community park, playground, Veterans Wall and museum.”
To help kick off the festival, Central City Fire Department, 241 Sunshine Ave., will offer wings and beverages beginning at 9 p.m. Aug. 9. The main road will be blocked off, and Old Skool will entertain crowds from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The fire hall will remain open throughout the weekend for the purchase of alcoholic beverages.
For the athletic set, a 2K race and basketball tournament will get festivities going at 9 a.m. Aug. 10. Other activities include pony rides, balloon animals, face painting, train rides, MedSTAR helicopter, magic show, bingo and live animal demonstrations.
The firemen’s parade will start at 6 p.m. on Main Street.
“Our parade has more entries each year and it keeps getting better,” Mrozowski said.
The night will be capped off by a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
“Mark Bahorik always makes some special fireworks to display at this festival, and they are spectacular,” Mrozowski said.
At 9 a.m. Aug. 11, a volleyball tournament will open the day’s event. A nondenominational church service will be offered at 9:30 a.m.
A highlight of the festival is the car cruise-in that will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it’ll feature everything from muscle cars to tuners, trucks and motorcycles. There is a $5 per vehicle registration fee and the first 100 vehicles will receive a dash plaque.
“They get like 80 to 120 cars, and it’s become a popular event,” Mrozowski said.
The duck race will be held at 4 p.m. Basket raffle winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Winners don’t need to be present.
Music throughout the weekend will include Zupe, Hallmarks Polka Band, Autobahn, Somerset County Community Band, Katelyn Rose Band and DJ Shawn Saloney.
For more information, visit www.shadecentralcityheritagedays.com.
