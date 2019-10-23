CAIRNBROOK – Audit your social media profiles because people are watching you. Think before you post. Keep it positive. Help stop bullying.
Those were the four key messages Shade High School students were meant to take away from a Wednesday assembly on the smart and safe use of social media.
“We want (them) to take away that they have a digital legacy – that students today have an online history that documents their life and represents their character,” said Eric Sloss, executive director of communications for the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, who helped develop the 45-minute seminar and presented it at the high school on Wednesday.
With the assistance of two Pitt-Johnstown senior marketing majors, Samantha Przywara and Emma Greenland, Sloss told approximately 50 Shade juniors and seniors how the content they post on social media has implications for their public images, college admissions chances and future employment prospects.
“I think the students were engaged,” he said afterward. “I think they took the content very seriously. They’re very aware that social media plays an important role in their futures and their careers, so I thought the presentation went well.”
“It’s important for our students to understand the importance of social media,” said Sean Wechtenhiser, Shade High School principal. “So many of our students today use social media, but they don’t always think about the positives and negatives of it and the impact it can have on their future, which is why we did the presentation.”
Wechtenhiser told his students during the assembly that, several years ago, he removed a top candidate from consideration for a vacant teaching position after he reviewed the candidate’s social media profiles and saw “inappropriate content.”
“You see in the media all the time,” he said, “where things that people posted when they were younger come back to haunt them a little bit later because they didn’t understand. …
"We wanted our students to understand the importance of having positive content online and portraying yourself positively online.”
