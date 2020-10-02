The annual free Thanksgiving dinner for residents of the Shade-Central City area will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Wilson Community Room, at the rear of the Central City Borough building, at 314 Central Ave.
Due to COVID-19, it will limited delivery to Central City and Cairnbrook residents.
Take out meals only, there will be no sit down meals offered.
Meals will be available for the first 200 reservations.
Those interested must sign up by Nov. 20 at the Central City Borough office, or by calling 814-754-8290.
The meal is paid for with donations from area clubs, organizations and individuals.
