CENTRAL CITY – The Shade-Central City area’s community Thanksgiving Day dinner on Thursday drew its biggest crowd in its five-year history, with around 225 people stopping by the Central City Borough office to dine on turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and desserts.
Dan Bulger, of Central City, one of the organizers of the dinner, said the annual event is supported by donations from individuals, businesses and organizations from the Central City area and beyond, with contributions this year coming in from as far afield as Somerset, Windber and Hooversville.
Bulger explained that the purpose of the dinner is to bring people together and to build fellowship between members of the community. About 20 volunteers helped to dish out meals to diners in the borough office’s Wilson Community Room, he said.
One of those volunteers, Jane Skone, said she and her husband, Ken, come down to the borough office, 314 Central Ave., to help out whenever their adult children can’t make it back to the area for Thanksgiving. The community dinner is ideal for people who can’t or don’t want to travel over the holiday weekend, she added.
Bulger said it costs more than $2,000 to put the event on each year.
“We’ll continue as long as the good Lord gives us strength and money keeps coming in,” he said.
