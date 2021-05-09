College-bound students in eighth through 10th grades in Cambria County can apply to St. Francis University Upward Bound Program.
To qualify, learners must either come from a family in which neither parent has a bachelor’s degree or from a family with modest income.
To learn more about the program or to request an application, contact Upward Bound Director Anne Heinzeroth at upwardbound@francis.edu or by calling 814-472-3023.
She also can be reached by calling 1-800-457-6300.
