LORETTO, Pa. - St. Francis University will now offer a minimum institutional financial package of $25,000 per year to help fill the qualified accountant gap in the country.
This incentive is for those who enroll in accounting or accelerated accounting and MBA programs and is renewable for up to four years.
In order to qualify, students must have a minimum unweighted GPA of 3.30 and 1060 SAT or a 21 ACT composite.
Students applying as test-optional have to have a minimum GPA of 3.50.
All qualifying applicants must maintain the university's scholarship terms as well.
For more information, visit francis.edu/accounting.
