St. Francis University will host a memorial Mass Tuesday evening for one of its students who was killed in a mass shooting Sunday.
Mass will be held at 7 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Chapel on campus, university officials said Monday.
The university confirmed Sunday afternoon that Nicholas Cumer, 25, of Washington, Pa., was among the casualties in a shooting that took place in the early morning hours when a masked gunman in body armor opened fire in an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, before he was slain by police.
In a statement, University President Father Malachi Van Tassell said Cumer was a graduate student in the Master of Cancer Care program and had completed his undergraduate degree in exercise physiology at St. Francis.
Cumer had been in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, Van Tassell’s statement said. He was recognized at the university’s 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed more than 100 hours of service and was a graduate assistant with the university marching band.
“Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others,” Van Tassell wrote. “We join the nation in mourning Nicholas, alongside all of the victims of this tragedy.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this most difficult time.”
The university’s counseling office is available for community members and can be reached at 814-472-3211.
The Dayton shooting, which killed nine people and wounded dozens, was the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours, and no motive has been explained.
The Associated Press reported that 24-year-old Connor Betts was armed with a .223-caliber rifle with magazines capable of holding at least 100 rounds of ammunition and fired dozens of shots before he was gunned down within 30 seconds.
Surveillance video shared by police showed officers shooting Betts at the doorstep of further destruction, just stopping him from entering a bar where some people took cover when the chaos broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the historic Oregon District.
The Associated Press said Betts’ 22-year-old sister Megan was the youngest of the dead – all killed in a nightlife spot of bars, restaurants and theaters that is considered a safe area downtown.
Other casualties included Monica Brickhouse, 39; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36.
