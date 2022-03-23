LORETTO, Pa. – A grant of more than $24,000 from the National Aeronautics and Space Adminstration will help St. Francis University create models of the moon’s surface, along with educational videos and presentations dedicated to science and upcoming engineering projects on the moon, for exhibits that will benefit the community.
“The more we learn about the moon, the more we’ll learn about our Earth,” said Lanika Ruzhitskaya, assistant professor of physics.
She is the principal investigator for the Community Anchor Award through the science outreach program at the Loretto school, which applied for the funding to expand scientific education in the region.
Colleagues Timothy Miller, Qin He and Guochang Wang will assist with the St. Francis project, which is titled “Space Sciences and Engineering Mobile Interactive Exhibit for Rural Areas: Earth to Moon.”
The team is meeting and setting up a schedule to determine when the exhibits will be ready – most likely by the end of August, Ruzhitskaya said.
The group will work with the Claysburg, Hollidaysburg, Patton and Portage libraries to host the displays.
“The goal is to make people feel like they have a little bit of the moon in Pennsylvania,” Ruzhitskaya said.
That will be done with models made using the university’s 3D printers.
“The exhibit will expose young children and their families to space sciences and engineering through live interaction with the exhibit’s educational content and SFU faculty and students,” a university release said.
Ruzhitskaya said the librarians at the facilities will be trained to operate the interactive exhibits.
Miller said he expects this to be “a great education opportunity to the local community.”
“We have been considering using different 3D printing models, pictures, videos of rock samples, moon structure, ecological systems, etc., to visualize the moon surface,” he said. “We also want to use different 3D models to display the life difference between Earth and moon, such as house structures, transportation, communication, energy supplies, etc.
“The main idea is to help understand how sciences and engineering knowledge can be applied to achieve different goals on the moon.”
Miller is a petroleum engineer whose main research is focused on the extraction of subsurface hydrocarbons from rocks by drilling.
He said that NASA is undergoing a drilling project on the moon and that this work is an essential step in understanding the celestial body.
“We hope this project is a start for our area in a process of deep learning of the moon and also our Earth,” Wang said. “More people can be involved in this process, delivering knowledge to the public community, contributing to the progress of science and engineering associated with the moon and space, inspiring new ideas and so on.”
Wang is also a petroleum engineer and geologist.
“Through conducting this project, we believe the students in elementary school, high school and college can learn more about the moon and the history and future of research and projects associated with the moon,” Wang said.
“This could attract more students to the STEM majors in college and improve their willingness to learn geology, physics and engineering. For parents, besides better understanding the moon for themselves, they can give more broad suggestions for their children for their major and career.”
St. Francis was one of 21 organizations across the country to receive the NASA funding.
“Our grant was so good they could not refuse it,” Ruzhitskaya said.
She added that those at NASA were impressed with the engineering component of the project.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
