Angela Seidel, a St. Francis University Business Administration Department chairwoman and associate professor of accounting, has won the Institute of Management Accountants Accounting Faculty of the Year Award from the International Accreditation Council for Business Education.
“It’s an honor,” she said.
The two worldwide organizations partner together to annually recognize one faculty member that demonstrates excellence in teaching and accounting.
The Johnstown native has been a teacher for roughly 25 years, having received her bachelor’s degree from Geneva College, master’s from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and doctorate from Northcentral University.
She worked at Cambria-Rowe Business College for 17 years and has been at St. Francis for the past eight years.
The associate professor was appointed to the accounting faculty in 2013 and named chairwoman of the business administration department in 2020.
Seidel has been a finalist for several teaching awards, holds the Certified Management Accounting certification and is co-adviser for the accounting club.
She said she wasn’t aware she’d nominated for the faculty honor because her colleague John Miko entered her name without her knowledge.
“Dr. Seidel is a gifted professor and administrator who cares deeply about her students, their learning and their development as accounting professionals,” Miko said.
“This prestigious global award is a recognition of her immense contributions to our students, our program, our university and the field of accounting. We are very fortunate to have her apply her trade at SFU.”
Despite the surprise, Seidel said she appreciated the nomination, though she doesn’t enjoy taking credit for matters such as this.
“It’s not about me, it’s about the students,” she added. “If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be able to do my job the way I do my job.”
Her goal as an educator is to provide the students with a good experience and show them that hard work pays off.
Criteria for the faculty of the year award are individuals who have high expectations for student performance, act as a mentor, maintains current knowledge in through professional development and a number of other factors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.