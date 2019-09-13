St. Francis University invites the greater community to attend two events focused on building awareness of suicide and to remember loved ones who died by suicide.
From 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25, the university’s Residence Life and Psi Upsilon Fraternity will host the Suicide Awareness Walk, which will take place on the pedestrian side of the university mall.
St. Francis University’s Counseling Center and Campus Ministry are co-sponsoring the Survivors of Suicide Vigil from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Immaculate Conception Chapel on campus.
The vigil is a time of remembrance of loved ones who died by suicide, during which names of loved ones will be read aloud as participants remember them and provide comfort to their survivors.
Community members may submit the first name and last initial of those they would like to be remembered to Susan Obarsky, assistant director, Office of Counseling Services, at sobarsky@francis.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.