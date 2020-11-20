The Movember program at St. Francis University has been getting “bigger and better every year,” Associate Dean of Business John Miko said.
He’s been leading the charge to raise awareness about men’s health issues there for the past 10 years and is glad to help.
“People have fun with it,” Miko said.
“It’s been a great team effort.”
Throughout the month of November, men on campus, faculty and students, are encouraged to grow a beard or mustache to bring attention to a number of male medical conditions, such as testicular and prostate cancers.
This year’s focus is on mental health, which Miko considers topical given the situation involving the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the virus has turned everyone’s lives upside down, and noted the ill-effects of spending long periods of time inside or alone.
Miko also mentioned that men tend to bottle up their emotions and internalize their issues, which isn’t healthy.
Spreading information regarding these issues is what he enjoys most about being part of the university’s Movember team.
Spreading awareness hasn’t been as easy this year compared to past Novembers, and mitigation efforts against the pandemic have hampered fundraising efforts.
For instance, the fraternity Phi Kappa Theta, which heads up the student side of Movember, typically holds events to support the cause, such as a beard and mustache competition and collecting for the 50-50 at the football games.
“It’s been interesting to not be able to do those things,” fraternity president Ryan Maucieri said.
To make up for those losses, Phi Kappa Theta has taken to social media to try and get the word out.
“I think we’ve transitioned pretty well,” Maucieri said.
The fraternity brothers also teamed up with the eSports team on campus to do a fundraiser.
That endeavor netted the group about $800 and Maucieri wants to include the partnership in next year’s fundraising events.
Maucieri said he knew little about Movember before joining Phi Kappa Theta, but he’s glad the organization informed him about it and he can help others learn.
“It’s a big thing that’s helped thousands and thousands of men around the country and around the world,” he said.
Another roadblock this year has been the need for masks on campus.
Some faculty members start the month of November clean shaven and grow facial hair from there, and others style their beards or mustaches into interesting orientations.
“It’s a conversation starter in a lot of ways,” Miko said.
Because the masks hide those features, the team has relied more on signs, emails and social media posts to keep the movement alive.
Additionally, the Movember team at St. Francis usually has a big reveal at the end of the month with a small get-together.
This year that will take place on Zoom.
“It’s an untraditional year,” Miko said.
Despite these setbacks, as of Nov. 20, the SFU team has raised more than $2,400 for the Movember cause.
That amount has pushed the overall total to more than $20,000 in the past 10 years.
To donate to the university’s fund, visit movember.com/t/saint-francis-university.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.