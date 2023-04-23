LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University’s criminal justice program has been named Program of the Year by The Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences.
“In the academic world, this is kind of a big deal,” assistant professor of criminal justice Mark Buckwalter said.
“Earning this achievement is a tribute to the hard work of the SFU students and how active they are in the community,” he added.
To get the award, a criminal justice program has to show their involvement in its community through various volunteer events.
For St. Francis, that includes the “Bears for Cares” campus-wide stuffed animal drive, an ALS seminar in policing with the Deaf Community, First Responders’ Day on campus and similar gatherings.
Other considerations include the program’s enrollment increase and innovative instruction.
Buckwalter said he reflected on how much his students do and decided to send their credentials into the ACJ.
To his surprise, the efforts were enough to earn the prestigious title of Program of the Year.
“The award memorializes all of the work and dedication of the SFU CJ Club,” Buckwalter said. “It is a special opportunity for SFU to be recognized for this award. ... With SFU being a small Division 1 university, this award is incredibly special and a fitting tribute to the dedication and engagement of the CJ students at SFU.”
Buckwalter said he was proud of the group and looks forward to the future of the criminal justice program at the school.
Criminal Justice Club President Aaliyah Moore was “kind of shocked” when she learned the news.
“I thought that was huge because it just shows how much effort we put into it,” she said.
This is her first year as president, but she’s been involved with the club since she started her studies at St. Francis.
The Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences is one of the oldest international criminal justice groups in the world, having been established in 1963.
“The ACJS promotes criminal justice education, research and policy analysis within the discipline of criminal justice or scholars from all sectors of the criminal justice system,” according to the association website.
For more information on the school’s criminal justice program, visit www.francis.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.