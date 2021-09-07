St. Francis University and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, will hold a kick-off event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 for the launch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in Cambria County.
“When I heard that Dolly Parton had a program to send free books to every child in our county, I knew that we had to be involved,” Burns said in a release. “I searched high and low for funding for this program, even meeting with the governor to bring it to his attention. Now that hard work has paid off.”
The literacy program began in 1995 with 1,700 books and has grown to share more than one million per month to children around the world.
Last year, Burns secured a $50,000 state grant with a portion of the funds used to include Cambria County in the Imagination Library. Those funds will support one year of the program, which will be administered by the university.
The launch event will take place in the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center auxiliary gymnasium and will be free.
Parents will have to register their children to receive the free books. That can be done in person at the event or at a later date online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.