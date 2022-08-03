LORETTO – St. Francis University has launched a new academic program to prepare students for the growing craft beer, food and wine markets.
The fermentation chemistry track is an initiative from the school that aims at attracting students who want to combine their love of science with the craft of fermentation.
Courses are designed to prepare students to work in related industries and those who enroll in the program will learn the science behind fermentation and how a business operates while also applying the knowledge they’re taught in practical work experiences.
Partnerships with Levity Brewing, of Indiana, and Woody Lodge, of Ashville, have been secured.
Both businesses have pledged $1,000 scholarships to students that enroll in fermentation chemistry.
For more information, visit www.francis.edu/fermentation-chemistry.
