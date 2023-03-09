LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University is now accepting applicants from high school students for the annual summer academies, either June 25 to June 30 or July 9 to July 14.
Each immersive experience is open to sophomores and juniors who are at least 15 years old and interest in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, arts, or mathematics.
This year’s programs include engineering design, pre-med, cybersecurity, theater, watershed restoration and more.
For more information, visit www.francis.edu/summer-academies.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
