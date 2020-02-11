A Somerset man was jailed Sunday for failing to register his new address under Megan’s Law after his girlfriend kicked him out, authorities said.
Somerset Borough police charged Jerry Lynn Shultz, 43, with failing to verify address.
Online records show that Shultz must register for life as a Megan’s Law violator. He pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Jan. 4, 2005, to aggravated indecent assault without consent and indecent assault without consent.
Somerset police alleged Shultz changed his address but failed to notify them within the required three days.
His girlfriend kicked him out of her Plank Road residence on Jan. 23 after she found out that Shultz was a sex offender, police said.
Shultz was to have moved in with a family on West Race Street, but the family said that Shultz was not living there, police said.
He was picked up on a warrant in the Meyersdale area.
Shultz was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.
