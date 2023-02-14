JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The most serious charges were withdrawn against a Johnstown man accused of assaulting 9-year-old girl.
John Ross Teston Jr., 38, of the 600 block of Kennedy Avenue, pleaded guilty in Cambria County court in July 2020 to corruption of minors.
Charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault with a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 and indecent exposure were withdrawn as part of the plea deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.