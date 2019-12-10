SOMERSET - A Somerset man will stand trial next month in Somerset County court, accused of sexually assaulting a child in Rockwood, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Matthew Wayne Boncoski, 40, with six counts each of aggravated incident assault and indecent assault.
Boncoski pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday before President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
Troopers allege that Boncoski assaulted an underage girl multiple times in 2014 from June to September in Rockwood.
He is being held in Somerset County Jail.
Boncoski also will appear in Cambria County court where he faces similar charges.
In a criminal complaint, Richland Township police allege that Boncoski sexually assaulted an underage girl multiple times between Jan. 15 and March 23, 2018, inside a Richland Township home where he was living at the time. He also allegedly gave alcohol to the girl and sent her sexual messages via Facebook, the complaint said.
Richland police charged Boncoski with multiple sex-related charges, including statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.
Boncoski has addresses listed in the 500 block of Hugh Street, in Windber, and the 900 block of South Park Avenue, in Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.