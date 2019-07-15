Sewage construction will begin on Monday on the section of Menoher Boulevard between Luzerne Street and Diamond Boulevard in Southmont Borough.
The construction will take approximately three weeks to complete, according to borough engineer Todd Banks, of Stiffler McGraw & Associates, in Hollidaysburg.
Completion of the Menoher Boulevard section, which is often referred to as “the triangle” by borough residents, will bring the borough’s sanitary sewer project one step closer to wrapping up.
“This is good,” said Amanda Layton, the borough’s executive secretary.
Phase I of Southmont’s sewer project began in the fall of 2016.
On Monday, Southmont Borough council members voted to opt in to the commonwealth’s Uniform Construction Code.
According to the Department of Labor and Industry’s website, more than 90% of Pennsylvania’s 2,562 municipalities have opted in and elected to administer and enforce the UCC locally using their own employees or certified third-party agencies.
Only two municipalities in Cambria County have voted to opt out of the UCC agreement through the years – one being Southmont, the other being Daisytown.
In the opted-in municipalities, the Department of Labor and Industry has no code enforcement authority except where the municipality lacks the services of a person certified as an Accessibility Inspector/Plans Examiner. If a municipality has opted out, however, the department is responsible for all commercial code enforcement in that municipality.
Layton said that opting in will bring more consistency to the borough when compared to neighboring municipalities.
“The easiest way to explain it is, if residents put an addition on their house, at this point, they would be responsible for contacting inspectors and what not,” Layton said. “By adopting the Uniform Construction Code, our zoning officer is a certified inspector, so he can just come and do that and it be a lot quicker than waiting on the state.”
