Selling the city’s sewer collection system has significantly changed the way Johnstown can go about planning its finances and capital projects, as evident from the projected 2021 budget introduced earlier this week.
About $24 million came into the coffers from the sale to Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
With that money in place, Johnstown earlier this week announced a balanced 2021 preliminary general fund budget of $14,835,714 with no tax or fee increases, along with a separate plan to spend $3.75 million on capital improvements for a community that has been part of Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities since 1992.
“I think it’s pretty good,” city Finance Director Robert Ritter said. “We got about $24 million from the water authority for the sewer transfer system. We’re going to put about $19 million into the pension fund. And the mayor, and council and (Johnstown’s Act 47 coordinator) Debbie Grass agreed that that would be the best move for the city. What that’s going to do is, the pension will be funded 90, 95%, so we won’t have really any debt for the pension. And what that does is it frees up to the city about $2.3 million in general fund operating money every year going forward.”
Department heads and City Council will now spend weeks fine-tuning the preliminary budget that Ritter said “puts the city in a solid financial position going forward.” Council will need to give final approval before the end of the year.
Johnstown tentatively plans to spend $3.56 million, $3.24 million and $1.76 million, respectively, for the police, fire and public works departments.
The budget calls for $1.1 million in debt services, as the city works to eliminate its approximate $11 million debt.
The COVID-19 economic shutdown does not seem to have made a major impact on anticipated revenue.
Johnstown projects collecting $7.1 million in real estate taxes, a nearly identical total to the $7,118,728 expected for 2020. Next year’s earned income, business privilege, mercantile and local service taxes are also all “fairly the same as last year,” Ritter said.
The separate capital improvement budget calls for equipment upgrades for police, community and economic development, fire and public works, along with repairs to buildings, including City Hall.
About one-third of the money – $1.12 million – is planned to be spent on Sargent’s Stadium at the Point for new turf, lighting and a video scoreboard.
About $200,000 in upgrades is planned for the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center. Approximately $800,000 is being used for road paving and sidewalk improvements.
“The city has money for a change and will be able to put money into these different needs that the city hasn’t really addressed over the past years,” Johnstown Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.