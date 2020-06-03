The City of Johnstown is posting answers to residents' questions concerning the proposed sale of the sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority. Here are the questions received and answers posted as of Tuesday:
Q: If the testing deadline (lateral pressure testing) for our home is this summer, will the deadline be pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns or will fines start accumulating monthly?
A: If the sale of the Sewer System is approved by City Council, the Greater Johnstown Water Authority (GJWA) will assume a greater role in enforcement of the pressure testing deadlines. The City has negotiated a 12-month grace period for property owners, commencing on the date the GJWA provides notice to the property owner that the work is required to be completed, during which no surcharges will be imposed on the ratepayer. After the expiration of the 12-month period, GJWA is expected to begin to impose surcharges as it is very important that City property owners test their laterals and connect to the new system, which will help the City to comply with the DEPmConsent Order.
It is not expected that the City will impose fines immediately following the testing deadline applicable to your property.
Q. What is going to happen to my rates?
A. The City and GJWA negotiated a three-year rate freeze. It is in GJWA’s best financial interest not to increase rates. During the first three years, it cannot do so, unless it has to in order to satisfy its financing requirements.
Q. Will I still be required to have my laterals pressure tested?
A. Yes, this is required by the Department of Environmental Protection’s Consent Order that the City sewer system must meet, or fines will be imposed.
Q. Can I use slip line or pipe bursting to get into compliance?
A. Yes. In May 2020, City Council is expected to enact an amendment to the 2015 International Plumbing Code to expressly provide for these two techniques. (Note: That change was passed by City Council following a first reading on May 13. A second reading and vote are required for the measure to take effect. – TD)
These techniques should only be used, if they are appropriate and will enable the owner to satisfy the Pressure Tests. Not all laterals in homes or businesses can be made compliant using slip lining or pipe bursting. It is very important that you hire a qualified plumbing contractor. It is very important that the contractor utilizes the appropriate camera equipment to ascertain any misalignment due to breaks or drops. The contractor should advise the owner whether the contractor expects slip lining or pipe bursting to work or not. This should be accomplished before contracting to pay for such lateral repair work.
If the techniques turn out not to work sufficiently to satisfy the Pressure Testing requirements, the owner will still have to do the work necessary to meet such requirements.
Q. Is there any help available for those in need?
A. Yes. The JRA has a low interest rate loan program, the City has grants and subsidies available for owners and together, the cost of repairing or replacing laterals will be much less expensive than the surcharges that will begin being assessed against non-compliant owners in 2021.
Q. Will I be fined or penalized if I decide not to comply with pressure testing requirements?
A. Yes, if you were granted an extension and the extension has since expired and are not under contract to repair or replace your lateral, you can be penalized. After closing, GJWA will send out a notice to all non-compliant owners who are not otherwise under contract to repair their laterals giving them one year to get into compliance or fact surcharges which could be on the order of $25 per month.
The City has invested nearly $100 million into a new sewer system, many members of the community have already repaired or replaced their laterals and are connected to the new system. The remaining homes and businesses must do the same.
Q. What changes should I expect in terms of billing and services?
A. Billing is going to be almost identical as Resource Development and Management is currently responsible for billing and collections and will be after any closing. Service is expected to improve as GJWA intends to proactively maintain and improve the system.
– Additional questions can be submitted to ProposedSewerSale@Gmail.com; to learn more about the proposed sale of the Johnstown sewer system, visit: https://cityofjohnstownpa.net/proposed-sale-of-the-sewer-collection-system/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.