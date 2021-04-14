Westmont residents unhappy about the borough’s sewer project brought more concerns to council.
Residents said at a council meeting Tuesday that the construction has torn up roads and yards, that their basements are flooding because of the project’s design and that they are getting billed quarterly for the $15 million project.
The project has been made more complicated by the fact that two separate contractors and engineering firms have contributed since it started in 2016.
The borough council parted ways with its initial contractor and engineer after a legal dispute involving permits and work delays. The council paid an arbitration award of $2 million last year to the contractor Inland Waters Pollution Control Inc.
The borough’s current contractor, Snyder Environmental, has been tasked to take the unfinished project through completion in October.
About eight residents addressed the council Tuesday concerning ongoing issues with the project, which began under a consent decree from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The DEP ordered all municipalities connected to Johnstown’s sewage treatment plant to seal stormwater out of sewer pipes, which would reduce overflow at the city’s sewage treatment plant and, ultimately, reduce pollution in the area’s rivers.
Kamal Gella, of Windan Lane, also owns a rental property on Luzerne Street, where he said flooding has become a problem.
He addressed the council in March, saying he believed the project’s diversion of stormwater has caused many residents’ basements to flood and asked the council to investigate how widespread that issue may be.
Gella attended the council meeting Tuesday for an update.
Borough engineer Brandon Palmer, of the EADS Group, said he’s received 10 complaints in regard to flooding since the last meeting.
Palmer said he’s made some site visits and made recommendations for sump pumps.
Wayne Shoup, who has lived on Haverford Street for about 40 years, said residents shouldn’t bear the cost of fixing flooding caused by the project.
“I’ve never had a water issue at all until this sewer project,” he said.
“There are people in my neighborhood putting sump pumps in. I don’t think homeowners should be responsible for costs of problems that arose because sewer lines were installed.”
A few other residents addressed the council with the question of when the borough’s sewer contractor will pave roads and repair their yards following excavation.
Lou Vigna said lower Sunshine Avenue is so bad he doesn’t use it anymore.
“They tore up the road,” he said.
“It’s destroying our cars.”
Borough Public Works Director Don Blasko said Snyder is starting to pave and asked for residents’ patience.
The sewer project entails repairs to main lines as well as lateral lines from each home.
Homeowners are responsible for complying with lateral line corrections.
Ross Van Wagenen, of Parkview Drive, said he’s been receiving letters from the borough warning him that he’ll be fined $150 a quarter if he doesn’t have his sewer work done by June.
“My plumber is not able to get it done by then,” he said.
“He has been subject to the pandemic and people not being able to work. I don’t understand how you can possibly do that.”
Council President Don Hall said the council cannot make exceptions.
“This is work that has to be done, and the borough is under a timeline,” he said.
“The borough faces exposure to fines of $10,000 a month from the state Department of Environmental Protection if it’s not done on time. Stuff rolls down hill. Everyone is under the gun.”
Hall said the borough is on a schedule to pay $15 million of debt related to the project by 2045, but there may be grants and other funding sources to lessen the taxpayers’ burden.
Borough Secretary Alex Ashcom said he is working to secure a $2 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to decrease the borough’s sewer debt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.