JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Property owners in Johnstown trying to sell a residence or commercial property now have five years from the date of their sewer pressure test to close a deal before a retest would be required for a sale.
Since 2020, pressure tests in the City of Johnstown had to be no more than a year old for a deed to be transferred.
The Greater Johnstown Water Authority unanimously extended that window to five years during its meeting on Thursday.
A Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection consent order requires any residential or commercial property that is sold to undergo a pressure test of lateral sewer lines.
The GJWA owns sewer main lines in communities including the City of Johnstown and sets policy for homeowners to follow so that their lateral lines are in compliance with the DEP’s consent order.
“The issue is, ‘How long is a test good for to avoid the requirement to pressure test on resale?’ ” GJWA solicitor William Barbin said as the board deliberated.
Board members agreed among each other Thursday that requiring a retest one year after a passing test resulted in hassle for those selling their properties and for the labor force conducting the tests.
“It’s a strain on the labor force out there, trying to replace all of these lines – these are houses that have already been pressure tested, and so if somebody sells within a year, you are right back in, doing the work again,” board member Sheree Speicher said.
The consent order only requires a retest upon sale.
For people who’ve passed a pressure test and plan on keeping their homes, there’s no retesting required.
“Nobody who keeps their property, who doesn’t sell any interest in their property, has to retest under anybody’s rules anywhere in Greater Johnstown,” Barbin said.
