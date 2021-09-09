LORETTO, Pa. – A feud over sewer work that has been brewing for weeks erupted Thursday when the water was shut off to Loretto Councilman Mike Zabrzeski’s home at the order of his brother-in-law, borough Mayor David Eckenrode.
Zabrzeski has been at odds with his fellow council members over the cost of upgrading the sewer line serving his St. Ann Street home and the adjacent residence.
Because the line serves two properties, Zabrzeski insists it is a sewer main and the borough’s responsibility. The borough’s position has been that it is a private line from St. Mary Street, serving the two homes with an easement across St. Michael Basilica property.
Zabrzeski’s home is the former Sisters of Mercy convent.
The dust-up has political overtones. Zabrzeski has opposed Eckenrode’s actions in the past and is running against his brother-in-law in the November election.
Although he hoped to delay any work until the disagreement could be resolved, Zabrzeski entered into an $8,390 contract for the upgrade project with Davis Excavating, of Portage. Davis delivered the first load of materials for the job on Thursday morning.
Without notice, a Loretto police officer arrived at the Zabrzeski home Thursday morning with another man. Zabrzeski was working at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, so his wife, Karen Zabrzeski, went to see what they wanted.
“He laughed and said, ‘We are going to shut off your water,’ ” Karen Zabrzeski said. “Because he laughed, I thought he was joking.”
When the officer assured her he was serious, Karen Zabrzeski told him the job was under contract and provided a copy of the document.
“He called the mayor and he said, ‘Shut it off, anyway,’ ” she said.
She asked what it would take to delay the shutoff.
“He said if I gave him a check for $4,000, they wouldn’t shut it off,” Karen Zabrzeski said.
Mike Zabrzeski said he interprets that as half the contract cost, which is just over $4,000 – splitting the cost with the neighbor.
He explained that Eckenrode is insisting the funds be put in escrow until the job is completed. The previous owner of the neighboring residence put funds in escrow for half the project cost as a condition of selling the property, Mike Zabrzeski said.
Eckenrode did not respond to phone messages left at his business, Eckenrode Septic. When a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat went to the business Thursday evening, Eckenrode disputed the description of the officer’s action at the Zabrzeski residence.
“He never demanded $4,000,” Eckenrode said, suggesting the reporter attend the next borough council meeting for more information.
Asked what it will take to get the family’s water turned on, Eckenrode said, “He’s on council. He knows what he needs to do.”
The reporter repeated the question.
“He has to pay the difference in the contract,” Eckenrode said. “He does have to put money in escrow.”
With that, Eckenrode ordered the reporter off of his property.
“He makes up rules,” Zabrzeski said of the mayor. “I’m following the rule of law. I want to do what’s right.”
Zabrzeski said he was never informed in writing of the requirement to place the cash in escrow.
Council President Ward Prostejovsky did not return messages left with family members at his home. Council Vice President Zach Farabaugh could not be reached.
Councilman William Duryea said, “I have no comment.” Councilwoman Diane Rombouts said she missed the last few meetings due to her work and was not familiar with the situation.
Although he plans to complete the job at his own expense, Zabrzeski said he expects the matter to be decided in court.
“I’m going to take my own borough to court, which is a shame,” he said.
