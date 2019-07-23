SALIX – Work could begin next spring on a $4.5 million project extending public sewers in the Pleasant Valley Road and Krayn Road areas of Adams Township.
“That’s about the last area of Adams Township with substantial housing that doesn’t have sanitary sewers,” said Neal Sivec, executive director of Forest Hills Municipal Authority.
The project is financed with a $4,467,500 state loan through Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, also known as PennVEST. Work includes about 25,000 feet of new sewer mains, along with manhole improvements and a pump station on Peaceful Valley Road.
It will expand sewer service to about 140 new customers, Sivec said.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, announced the PennVEST funding.
“This loan provides critical funding for the reliable wastewater treatment our residents deserve, while helping to keep utility bills from skyrocketing,” Burns said. “These are the types of state investments in our communities I’m proud to fight for in Harrisburg.”
“The malfunction rates of the existing systems are a serious concern that must be addressed,” Langerholc said.
“This funding will help improve not only the health of our local infrastructure, but also the well-being of community residents.”
Forest Hills Municipal Authority’s network of public sewers cover Adams, Croyle and Summerhill townships and South Fork, Summerhill, Ehrenfeld and Wilmore boroughs, along with part of northern Richland Township.
