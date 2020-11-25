A Seward man, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl from Cambria County at a campground in that state, will appear in circuit court in West Virginia, authorities said.
Nathan D. Pollino, 21, waived his right to a hearing before Preston County Magistrate Bo Ward. The case was moved to circuit court on Tuesday.
Bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Sgt. Susan Mitter, Pollino allegedly assaulted the girl on Memorial Day weekend in 2019 at a Big Bear Lake campground in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.
During questioning on Oct. 30, Pollino reportedly said that he had been drinking at the time. Pollino said he slept in the bunk house as all the beds at his parents’ camp site were occupied, the complaint said.
Pollino is charged with third-degree sexual assault, a felony.
The Preston County Sheriff’s Department did not return telephone calls requesting comment.
Pollino resigned as a part-time officer with Upper Yoder Township and Ferndale police departments, citing personal reasons.
