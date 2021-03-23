A Seward man suffered burn injuries to his hand in an attempt to extinguish a vehicle fire that started after he crashed Saturday in White Township, state police said.
David McIntyre, 39, was traveling east on McClain Hill Road when his rear tires began to lock up, forcing him to pull his Mercury Sable onto the West Philadelphia Street extension and then off the roadway, police said.
At that point, flames began emitting from the back end of the vehicle, and McIntyre dialed 911 after unsuccessfully trying to put out the fire.
Fire crews extinguished the fire, and McIntyre declined treatment for his injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.