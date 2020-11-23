Vandalism

Authorities believe this vehicle may be involved in a series of vandalism incidents in the Colver area.

 Cambria Township police

EBENSBURG – Cambria Township police are asking for help from the public as they investigate a series of vandalism incidents targeting vehicles in the Colver area, they said.

Several vehicles were reportedly covered in ketchup and mustard, and some were scratched or had their mirrors broken.

The police department on Sunday posted a surveillance photo on its Facebook page of what they described as “the suspect vehicle involved,” taken at 12:58 a.m. Sunday on Weaver Avenue.

Anyone with information on the incidents was asked to call the police department at 814-472-6040 or to send a direct message to the Cambria Township Police Department page on Facebook.

Mark Pesto is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkPesto.

