EBENSBURG, Pa. – Several defendants in homicide cases are set to appear in Cambria County court in 2022.
Jury selection will begin on Jan. 24 in homicide trial for Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 21.
Grandinetti is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the May 1, 2017, shooting death of 21-year-old Barron Grumbling in Johnstown’s West End.
The charge against Grandinetti in November 2020 was filed by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General after a statewide grand jury investigation.
The grand jury heard from Detective Mark Britton, of the Johnstown Police Department, who said that Grumbling had been shot twice, once in the head and once in the back, and that a third bullet was found lodged in a nearby porch.
The grand jury also heard testimony about Grumbling’s murder from two people – one who was allegedly an eyewitness to the shooting and one to whom Grandinetti allegedly confessed later, according to a criminal complaint. Neither was named in the complaint.
Authorities also had previously alleged that Grandinetti was the gunman who killed 30-year-old Carol Ashcom in 2015. It was alleged by investigators that he acted under the direction of his uncle, Shakir Mosi Smith, 44, who was accused of ordering Ashcom’s murder because her work as a confidential informant was key to a then-pending drug case against him.
Grandinetti denied committing the murder when he testified at Smith’s trial and has not been charged in connection with Ashcom’s murder. He was 14 years old when Ashcom was killed and 16 at the time of Grumbling’s murder.
He is currently serving a four- to eight-year state prison sentence imposed in August 2019 on drug and reckless endangerment charges in a separate case.
Grandinetti will be represented by Randall H. McKinney, from Pittsburgh, according to online court documents.
The case will be prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General and heard in Judge Patrick T. Kiniry’s courtroom.
Grandinetti is currently being housed in SCI Benner Township in Centre County.
• • •
Gabrielle Hudson, 26, will be sentenced on Jan. 26 for her involvement in a 2020 homicide.
Hudson, entered a guilty plea to murder of the third degree on Nov. 10 before Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
She was charged last year in connection with the death of Nefertiti Mitchell, 29, from the city’s Oakhurst Homes, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer at the time of the incident.
According to a criminal complaint, a dispute broke out between the two women on Oct. 16 in the 300 block of Daniel Street when Hudson allegedly pulled a pink and black firearm and fired once, striking Mitchell.
Mitchell was pronounced dead an hour and a half later in an operating room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Mitchell died due to “massive” blood loss as a result of a gunshot to the abdomen.
Lees ruled the death a homicide.
Hudson is represented by public defender Kimberly Feist, according to online court records.
• • •
John T. Oblinsky, 68, of Cambria Township, is charged in the April homicide of his grandson, Jacob T. Fisher, 21.
Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin on Feb. 4 with the trial to begin on Feb. 7.
State police charged Oblinsky with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the incident.
At the time of the incident, a woman made a 911 call saying that her husband had shot her grandson with a shotgun during a dispute.
A family dispute erupted over Fisher’s issues with substance abuse when Oblinsky and his wife demanded that Fisher leave their residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
At the time of the incident, Lees said that Fisher had been living at that residence “for a few months” prior to the shooting.
Fisher died at the scene.
At Oblinsky’s preliminary hearing in July, his attorney, Daniel Kiss, of Altoona, said that, “It is absolutely crystal clear that this was a case of self-defense.”
Oblinsky allegedly fired a single round from a Winchester 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, striking Fisher in the upper chest and causing his death, the affidavit of probable cause said.
Lees said Fisher died from a close-range gunshot wound to the chest during an incident at approximately 6:05 p.m. on April 30.
Lees said the death was ruled a homicide.
The case will be heard in President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker’s courtroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.