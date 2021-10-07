Tierra Beu holds her cat, Weezy, who was rescued Wednesday from an apartment fire in the 700 block of Hemlock Street in Gallitzin. Fire departments from Gallitzin, Loretto, Ashville and Keystone Regional Fire Rescue responded. Damage to the structure was minimal.
Several departments respond to Gallitzin fire
