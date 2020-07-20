Seven Springs Mountain Resort was among 18 recipients statewide that will be able to make a shift to cleaner fuels to transport people – thanks to a grant through Pennsylvania's Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants program.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday more than $2.1 million in 2019 Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants to 18 "cleaner fuel vehicle projects" statewide that will help improve air quality and public health.
Among the grants is $85,000 to help Seven Springs purchase five propane shuttle buses.
"We're committed to helping Pennsylvanians breathe cleaner air at school, in their neighborhoods, and at their workplaces and to reducing climate change by putting more cleaner fuel vehicles in use around the state," Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.
The vehicle replacement projects, located in 13 counties, will put 82 cleaner fuel vehicles in use.
DEP officials project they will reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 1,349 metric tons per year.
Two groups with Westmoreland County ties also received support.
• Noble Environmental Inc.: $300,000 for eight CNG garbage trucks at its Wesmoreland County landfill.
• United Parcel Service: $300,000 to purchase 12 CNG tractors for use at their New Stanton facility.
The AFIG Program supports replacement of older gasoline- or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner-fuel vehicles and fueling stations for these vehicles to reduce emissions of harmful pollutants – including carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide, a principal greenhouse gas.
Electric, ethanol, biodiesel, compressed natural gas, liquefied propane gas and other cleaner fuels are supported. Local governments, schools, businesses and organizations may apply for grants.
DEP administers the AFIG Program under the Pennsylvania Alternative Fuels Incentive Act of 2004.
