Seven Nicktown Boy Scouts from Troop 66 have earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boys Scouts of America.
It's an honor only 8% of all Boy Scouts earn.
All seven – Colton Dumm, Simon Kirsch, Erik Smith, Tim Ludwig, Nathan Farabaugh, Nicholas Weber and Andy Amsdell Jr. – are seniors at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School or Northern Cambria High School.
Each responded to an email request sharing his thoughts on Scouting with The Tribune-Democrat.
• Colton Dumm is the son of Denny and Chrissy Dumm and is a student at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
For his project, he insulated the plumbing and heat pipes under St. Nicholas Catholic Church and installed automatic window dampers in the basement windows.
"Scouting has taught me many things throughout the years with the most important lesson being to always be prepared," he said. "At first I thought this meant to always be equipped with proper tools to accomplish any job, however, it is really speaking about your mentality.
"In life you need to be prepared to take on any challenge life throws at you and keep moving. It is only with this prepared mentality that you will withstand the challenges of life and excel past the competition with ease."
• Simon Kirsch is the son of Ken and Becky Kirsch and is a student at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
For his project, he poured a cement pad under the pavilion next to St. Nicholas Catholic Church and poured a cement sidewalk from the parking lot to the pavilion.
Simon said scouting taught him skills needed to live a successful life.
"From getting hands-on experience of jobs to learning team building and leadership skills, I know that becoming an Eagles Scout has lead me to a great future," he said. "I am currently working in the HVACR and plumbing field.
"Doing the plumbing merit badge has started my interest in the field and influenced me to pursue it in my future. The interesting thing is I will be starting to work for the company that volunteered to teach me the plumbing merit badge."
• Erik Smith is the son of Steve and Lynn Smith and is a student at Northern Cambria High School.
For his project, he installed three new flagpoles in St. Nicholas Cemetery, built a flag retirement box and held a flag retirement ceremony.
Smith said he's been involved in scouting for about 11 years.
"I've met some great people and have learned how to do first aid, fire-building and how to be a good leader," he said. "Some of my favorite memories are in Scouts from the Klondike derbies, to wearing the beer drug goggles to see what it was like to be under the influence and getting attacked by chickens several times on a 50-mile bike ride.
"Sticking with scouting has been one of the best decisions I have made. I am bummed that I won't really be able to participate anymore, due to leaving for the army."
• Tim Ludwig is the son of Joe and Loraine Ludwig and attends Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
For his project, he installed six LED street lights around the St. Nicholas Church parking lot.
Ludwig said during many scouting competitions, he learned leadership, team work and how to handle stressful situations.
"I learned to stay calm and under control when you need to perform first aid on someone you may or may not know," he said. "Over the years I have also learned one of the most important lessons of life and that is to always be prepared.
"There have been several trips we have gone on that I have forgotten something and I was sure to bring it on the next adventure," Tim said. "Not only has scouting taught me so many important skills I will use, but it also allowed me to make many friends and taught me many people skills."
• Nathan Farabaugh is the son of Scott and Chrissy Farabaugh and attends Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
For his project he upgraded the church records for St. Nicholas Cemetery. He and his crew visited every grave to check in the information matched and then had a computer program made store the information.
Nathan said scouting has taught him skills use in everyday life.
"Skills like knot tying and effective personal management skills I use every day," he said. "I also learned many other skills I don't use so often. First aid is one of those skills. I have learned how to clean out a cut and even how to take care of someone who has hypothermia.
"Scouting has also taught me how to challenge myself through discipline physically and mentally."
• Nicholas Weber is the son of Greg and Lynn Weber and is a student at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
For his project, he updated the informational signs for Nicktown Fire Company's hydrants and dry hydrants throughout Barr Township. He did this by cutting new signs out of stainless steel and used reflective tape.
He then recorded the GPS coordinates for each to download on the new app used by the first responders.
Nicholas said he plans to attend Triangle Tech in DuBois to study electrical technology.
"I first got interested in the electrical field at a boys scout meeting while earning the electrical merit badge," he said. "Patrick 'Spike' Kline, my trooper leader, has been a great mentor to me. He taught me the basic skills and values that are needed for a successful future.
"Boy Scouts of American has helped me to prepare for college and has earned me college scholarships. The values that I learned in Boy Scouts also gave me confidence in my leadership as the captain on my school soccer team."
• Andy Amsdell Jr. is the son of Andy and Melissa Amsdell and attends Northern Cambria High School.
For his project he built a stone sidewalk using the original stones at St. Joseph's Mission Church. He also fixed up the welcome sign and straightened and fixed several headstones.
Amsdell said scouting taught him values.
"From right and wrong and helping the community to hiking, rope lashing and robotics," he said. "Starting out in first grade we learned the basics. Good and bad, the scout oath and scout law. As you go up the ranks you learn much more.
"From changing your day-to-day life, to getting inspiration on your career. Doing the automotive merit badge I truly learned my passion for cars. Flash forward three years, I'm a full-time diesel technician."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.