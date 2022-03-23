JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Borough’s move toward selling its sewer system follows the end of years-long legal battles involving work to upgrade the system.
After embarking on a $15 million project in 2015 required by the state, Westmont shelled out $2 million from its sewer fund in 2020 to settle a lawsuit involving the project.
The borough’s former contractor, Inland Water Pollution Control, had taken the borough and its then-engineer Ken Mesko to court over permitting issues and project design.
The borough council subsequently sued Mesko, and a settlement agreement for that litigation was approved by the board in February.
It states Westmont agreed to accept a total settlement of $420,000 to be paid to the borough on behalf of Mesko.
While the borough gained that money, it also lost some as Mesko was also awarded a settlement of $30,000 from the borough, leading to a net gain of $390,000, the settlement agreement shows.
A confidentiality clause in the settlement prohibits parties from discussing it, but The Tribune-Democrat obtained the agreement through a state Right-to-Know request.
With a sale of the borough’s sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority appearing likely, the money from Mesko would be available for general use in the borough’s budget as all sewer-related costs would become the responsibility of the GJWA from the point of the sale.
