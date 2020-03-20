An out-of-court settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed almost two years ago against Cambria County and the Cambria County Coroner’s Office by a former employee of the coroner’s office, court documents indicate.
The former employee, Stacie Holsinger, had alleged that she experienced retaliation and a hostile work environment after she filed a complaint of sexual harassment against Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.
According to an order filed on Monday by U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines, the court has been advised by the parties’ attorneys that a settlement has been reached. However, the case has not officially been dismissed, and Haines wrote in her order that the court retains jurisdiction over the completion and enforcement of the settlement.
“It is my belief we have reached a settlement,” Cambria County Solicitor William Gleason Barbin said Friday.
Information on the terms of the settlement have not been filed with the court and were unavailable Friday. Neither Mary Lou Maierhofer, the Hollidaysburg attorney who represented the county and the coroner’s office, nor Susan N. Williams, the Greensburg attorney who represented Holsinger, could be reached for comment.
According to Holsinger’s lawsuit, she complained to the county’s Human Resources department on June 21, 2017, that Lees “created a sexual, hostile work environment” and claimed he showed her and others explicit videos on at least two occasions. Bryan Beppler, the county’s HR director, told her on June 29 that an investigation showed there was no evidence
supporting the complaint.
After she returned to work on July 5, 2017, she alleged, her office was moved without notice, the thermostat in her office was turned down to
52 degrees, and she had her work hours increased. She also said she was told that her dress code would change and that she could only wear a Cambria County Coroner’s Office shirt, slacks and a belt with her badge exposed.
She recounted an Aug. 2, 2017, incident during which Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar took her on a death call and instructed her to help lift the dead person’s body. She alleged that Hribar’s intention was to make her feel “inadequate and humiliated.”
In a brief filed in December, Maierhofer argued that Holsinger’s complaint of sexual harassment was not made in good faith and that the actions complained of by Holsinger were not retaliation, but the result of her evolving job duties.
Holsinger was hired as an administrative assistant in 2012, during the tenure of former coroner Dennis Kwiatkowski. Maierhofer wrote that “there are questions” about whether Holsinger was informed at the time that her hiring was contingent on her becoming certified as a deputy coroner.
In 2015, as Lees prepared to take office and as the number of cases handled by the coroner’s office rose, he decided that all full-time employees would be cross-trained in all the duties of the office. As such, he told Holsinger that she would have to be certified as a deputy coroner and begin handling death calls.
Maierhofer argued that the actions complained of by Holsinger were “not retaliation, but a continuation of how her new duties were evolving.” For example, she said, the dress code applied to both male and female deputy coroners; that the thermostat was in a room containing three work stations, including Holsinger’s, meaning that she could have changed it herself; and that her work station was moved
Further, Maierhofer alleged in her brief that Holsinger’s initial complaint of sexual harassment against Lees was not made in good faith, but as “a manipulative maneuver to stall for time so that she could secure new employment by the time her pension vested.”
According to Maierhofer’s brief, Lees informed Holsinger during a meeting on June 12, 2017, that he planned to fire her. Beppler was then contacted by telephone, and it was resolved that Holsinger would not be fired, but she was told to work faster and that she would be handling death calls. Holsinger filed her complaint with HR on June 21, nine days later, and was placed on paid leave until she returned to work on July 5.
Maierhofer argued that Holsinger’s goal in filing the complaint was to stay employed until Aug. 5, 2017, the date on which her county pension was set to vest. She cited Holsinger’s testimony in a deposition and a phone call between Lees and Holsinger, heard by Hribar, who said he recalled Holsinger saying, “I had to protect myself since you were going to fire me without any warning.”
Holsinger submitted her resignation on Aug. 18, 2017, effective Sept. 1.
