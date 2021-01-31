Applying for a pardon in Pennsylvania involves plenty of paperwork and patience.
So, on Saturday Feb. 20, We Can’t Wait Pennsylvania Statewide Coalition will hold a community outreach event – “Put Your Pardon in the Pipeline” – to provide information about starting the process that can take up to two years to complete for successful candidates.
The event, beginning at 11:30 a.m., will be held at Shear Magic Barber Shop, 225 Market St., Johnstown.
Consultations are by appointment only, so anyone who wants a meeting is asked to call Carmina Taylor, founder of the We Can’t Wait Pennsylvania Statewide Coalition, at 215- 284-5680 and watch a promotional video at youtube.com/watch?v=UWH87uTB3QQ&feature=youtu.be.
“It’s really evolved into a purposeful, efficient process,” Taylor said.
“Put Your Pardon in the Pipeline” comes after Brandon Flood – the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons secretary – held a Zoom meeting to discuss pardons and the legal system with Johnstown residents in December.
“One of the major takeaways that occurred when we had that virtual conversation with Brandon, he was really able to give a very good perspective of how he reformed the Board of Pardons office,” Taylor said. “And, as a result of that, he really described how he’s created a checklist, he’s really streamlined the process. He gave a realistic timeline that people needed to apply.”
Calvin Berkins, owner of Shear Magic, called the pardon process “a way that anyone that messed up early in life, they can probably get a do-over.”
“A lot of time, employers, the first thing that they want to ask you is, ‘Are you a felon? And have you been convicted of any type of crime?’ ” Berkins said.
“It definitely helps as far as employment out here and a lot of things. People look at felons like everybody who is a felon is an evil person. And everybody isn’t. I’m a felon, and I’m not evil.”
A voter registration drive will take place at the barber shop on the same day.
“It immediately came to me that when you think about disenfranchised voters that feel bad about voting in Pennsylvania, but they have these kind of issues, this background stuff – attaching your right to vote and voice who you want to represent you in that regard – hit,” Taylor said. “It resonated with everyone. So I’m using it as a tool to register people to vote.”
