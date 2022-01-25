JOHNSTOWN – A Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and municipal police departments are on the scene Tuesday of a reported hostage incident at Building 9 at Oakhurst Homes.
According to Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio, students from the Oakhurst area are being held at the elementary, middle and high schools until the situation is cleared.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
